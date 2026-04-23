Endesa commissions Balbona solar power plant in Jumilla—company’s largest in Murcia—after €82 million investment

Link Securities | The company has just commissioned the Balbona solar plant, in the ‘La Capellanía’ area in Jumilla, a facility that becomes the company’s largest in the Region of Murcia, according to Bolsamania.com. The new solar plant, in which Endesa has invested €82 million, triples Endesa’s renewable capacity in the region and has an installed capacity of 145 MW, capable of producing 241 GWh per year, equivalent to the annual energy consumption of a town of 150,000 inhabitants. According to Endesa, more than 300 people have worked on the construction of this facility, 50% of whom are from the Jumilla area, carrying out tasks ranging from site preparation and the installation of structures to the fitting of panels, as well as cabling, the electrical substation and connections.