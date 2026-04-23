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Endesa commissions Balbona solar power plant in Jumilla—company’s largest in Murcia—after €82 million investment

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endesa nueva

Posted By: The Corner 23rd April 2026

Link Securities | The company has just commissioned the Balbona solar plant, in the ‘La Capellanía’ area in Jumilla, a facility that becomes the company’s largest in the Region of Murcia, according to Bolsamania.com. The new solar plant, in which Endesa has invested €82 million, triples Endesa’s renewable capacity in the region and has an installed capacity of 145 MW, capable of producing 241 GWh per year, equivalent to the annual energy consumption of a town of 150,000 inhabitants. According to Endesa, more than 300 people have worked on the construction of this facility, 50% of whom are from the Jumilla area, carrying out tasks ranging from site preparation and the installation of structures to the fitting of panels, as well as cabling, the electrical substation and connections.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.