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Europe to be main driver of ArcelorMittal’s earnings acceleration through to H2 2026

TOPICS:
ArcelorMittal renove

Posted By: The Corner 4th May 2026

Morgan Stanley | Alain Gabriel (analyst) reiterates his Overweight view on his Top Pick ArcelorMittal following Q1 2026 results, with management characterising the Q2 2026 outlook as one of improving prices, recovering volumes and greater operational flexibility across all divisions. He highlights Europe as the main driver of earnings acceleration towards H2 2026, as shipments increase, and notes that the positive FCF guidance remains in place, with scope to resume buybacks before the end of the year if earnings and cash visibility improves.

Target price of €54.30 per share.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.