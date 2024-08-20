Fluidra announces agreement to acquire Australia’s leading filtration systems manufacturer Chadson Engineering

Link Securities | Spanish company Fluidra (FDR), which specialises in connected pool and wellness equipment and solutions, announced on Monday an agreement to acquire Chadson Engineering, a leading designer and manufacturer of granular and regenerative filtration systems. This acquisition complements Fluidra’ s commercial pool product offering and enhances its ability to offer a wide range of solutions to customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

With over 50 years’ experience and based in Perth, Chadson has been Australia’s leading manufacturer of commercial filtration systems for swimming pools, water theme parks, marine parks, aquaculture and other sectors.

Both Fluidra and Chadson are committed to ensuring a smooth transition while maintaining the high standards of service and quality that their customers have come to expect.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in 4Q2024.