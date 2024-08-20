Técnicas Reunidas successfully develops technologies with critical raw materials and rare earths

Link Securities | Técnicas Reunidas (TRE) has announced that it has successfully developed proprietary technologies in two areas that are currently of great strategic and geopolitical importance: critical raw materials and rare earths, according to the Bolsamanía portal. In addition, TRE has other proprietary technological developments in fields that are fundamental to the energy transition, such as carbon capture, green hydrogen production, the circular economy and biorefining.

The company carries out these innovations through its Own Technology Development Division, which has the Técnicas Reunidas Technological Centre for this purpose.

In this regard, it should be noted that TRE has recently completed the development of a new technology called Recyclion, which makes it possible to recover critical raw materials from electric car batteries to manufacture new batteries. It also already has a wide range of other technological solutions on the market for the recovery of critical raw materials, rare earths and other products, through circular economy actions, which are implemented or are bidding for tenders in Spain, Switzerland, Australia, the USA, Japan and Turkey, among other countries.

In its press release, TRE highlighted the results obtained in relation to the so-called critical raw materials, due to their innovative and strategic nature. These are a set of 34 materials of great economic importance and subject to high supply risk, as they are essential for electronics, chemistry, batteries or metallurgy, since their global production is concentrated in very few countries and they have little possibility of substitution or recycling.

In the field of critical raw materials, TRE highlights the special strategic importance of rare earths. They are a group of 17 chemical elements essential for digitisation, energy transition, defence and aerospace that are subject to a high geopolitical supply risk, as 60% of the minerals extracted are produced in China.