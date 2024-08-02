Top Stories

Government gives Enagás green light to start Spanish part of H2Med

TOPICS:
Enagas headquarters

Posted By: The Corner 2nd August 2024

Banco Sabdell : According to press reports, the Council of Ministers will today authorise Enagás to start the Spanish part of the future European hydrogen network, H2Med. Work should start soon to meet the target of being operational by 2030.

Assessment: Positive news with limited impact, as it will be a long process until 2030, the date initially planned (ceteris paribus) for the start of operations. H2Med is estimated to cost €2.85 billion (approximately €2.5 billion for BarMar and around €350 million for Celza).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.