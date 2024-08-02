Government gives Enagás green light to start Spanish part of H2Med

Banco Sabdell : According to press reports, the Council of Ministers will today authorise Enagás to start the Spanish part of the future European hydrogen network, H2Med. Work should start soon to meet the target of being operational by 2030.

Assessment: Positive news with limited impact, as it will be a long process until 2030, the date initially planned (ceteris paribus) for the start of operations. H2Med is estimated to cost €2.85 billion (approximately €2.5 billion for BarMar and around €350 million for Celza).