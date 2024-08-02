Top Stories

Iberdrola, ICO, Sabadell and HSBC sign €500m syndicated green loan to finance wind, PV and battery projects in US and Australia

2nd August 2024

Link Securities | Iberdrola, ICO, Sabadell and HSBC have signed a syndicated green loan for an amount of €500 million that is covered by Cesce through its Green Investment Policy on behalf of the State, and which is guaranteed by the Internationalisation Risk Reserve Fund (FRRI), attached to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise. The proceeds of the transaction will be used to finance renewable wind and photovoltaic projects, as well as battery projects in the US, Australia and Italy. The total renewable capacity financed will reach 897 MW and is expected to be operational between 2025 and 2026. In a statement, Iberdrola explained that the green loan, which has a 15-year repayment period, will strengthen the diversification of its financing sources.

