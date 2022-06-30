Top Stories

Grifols could be negotiating €2 B capital hike; debt rose to 5.4x NFD/Ebitda end-2021

TOPICS:
GrifolsGrifols could be negotiating a 2 billion euros capital hike

Posted By: The Corner 30th June 2022

Bankinter | Grifols could be negotiating a 2 billion euros capital hike (c. 18% of its current capitalisation) with various funds. The objective is to cut its debt which is equivalent to 6.9x EBITDA, according to a daily newspaper.

Grifols’ share price took a hit this morning on the IBEX 35, falling as much as 13%.

Bankinter analyst team’s view:

Negative news. If this rumour is correct, the capital increase would be made at a discount to the current share price. One of our concerns is Grifols’ leverage (5.4x NFD/EBITDA at end-2021). This reflects an agressive acquisition strategy financed with debt.

In Q4 2021, after announcing the purchase of the German firm Biotest for 2 billion euros, the main rating agencies cut Grifols’ debt rating (Moody’s B1, with negative outlook from Baa3; S&P BB- with negative outlook from BB). We maintain a cautious outlook and leave our Target Price unchanged at 17 euros/share, reiterating our Neutral stance.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.