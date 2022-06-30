Grifols could be negotiating €2 B capital hike; debt rose to 5.4x NFD/Ebitda end-2021

Bankinter | Grifols could be negotiating a 2 billion euros capital hike (c. 18% of its current capitalisation) with various funds. The objective is to cut its debt which is equivalent to 6.9x EBITDA, according to a daily newspaper.

Grifols’ share price took a hit this morning on the IBEX 35, falling as much as 13%.

Bankinter analyst team’s view:

Negative news. If this rumour is correct, the capital increase would be made at a discount to the current share price. One of our concerns is Grifols’ leverage (5.4x NFD/EBITDA at end-2021). This reflects an agressive acquisition strategy financed with debt.

In Q4 2021, after announcing the purchase of the German firm Biotest for 2 billion euros, the main rating agencies cut Grifols’ debt rating (Moody’s B1, with negative outlook from Baa3; S&P BB- with negative outlook from BB). We maintain a cautious outlook and leave our Target Price unchanged at 17 euros/share, reiterating our Neutral stance.