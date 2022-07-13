Top Stories

Grifols warns recovery could be threatened; puts the brakes on acquisitions and suspends dividends

Posted By: The Corner 13th July 2022

Link Securities | The daily elEconomista.es made echo on Monday of a risk report Grifols presented to the US regulator SEC. In the document, the Spanish multinational pharmaceutical company admitted the recovery could be threatened by the pressure from a competition which has increasingly more resources and already offers solutions similar to those of the listed Catalan firm.

Grifols warns in the report that its rivals are tough: “Our main competitors are Takeda, CSL Behring and Octapharma…and some of them have financial resources which are substantially greater than ours”. So the company has put the breaks on acquisitions and suspended dividend payments while it seeks 300 million euros between divestments and savings measures.

