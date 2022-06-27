Top Stories

Heathrow hikes passenger estimates for 2022: will recover 67% of pre-Covid levels this year

Bankinter | The UK’s Heathrow airport has improved its passengers’ estimate for 2022 to 54,4 million, which would mean a recovery of 67% of 2019 levels. It’s an improvement of 3% on the 52,8 million forecast in April. The company foresees revenues doubling to 2.593 billion pounds and adjusted EBITDA growing 257% to 1.370 billion pounds. That said, it has warned that uncertainty remains high and that there are significant downside risks.

Bankinter analyst team’s view:

Good news. The demand from its infrastructures is recovering even more quickly than initially estimated. On Thursday, Ferrovial’s shares reacted to the news with a rise of 2.5% and it reinforces our Buy recommendation. The Spanish infrastructure group’s transport concessions, which represent over 80% of the valuation, will also revise their tariffs upwards, offering a certain protection against inflation.

FERROVIAL (Buy; Target Price: 28,5 euros/share)

