IAG proceeds with full subscription and disbursement of €500 million in bonds maturing in 2030

Link Securities | The airline announced to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), in relation to its issue of senior unsecured bonds with an aggregate nominal amount of €500 million, that yesterday, being the closing date of the Issue, it proceeded with the full subscription and payment of all the Bonds. The Bonds (ISIN: XS3170907060) have been admitted to listing on the Official List and to trading on the regulated market of Irish Stock Exchange plc, operating as Euronext Dublin.

IAG has announced that the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase of bonds maturing in 2027 and 2029.