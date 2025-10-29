IAG reduces share capital following redemption of 244.27 million treasury shares

Link Securities | In relation to the redemption of 244,274,863 IAG treasury shares through a reduction in share capital, the company announces that the public deed of capital reduction through the redemption of the aforementioned shares and amendment of the articles of association was registered in the Madrid Mercantile Registry on 20 October 2025. The redeemed shares will be excluded from trading on the relevant stock exchanges in the coming days. Following the aforementioned capital reduction, IAG’s share capital amounts to €472,720,114.70, divided into 4,727,201,147 ordinary shares of the same class and series, with a nominal value of €0.10 each, fully subscribed and paid up. As of today, IAG holds 135,956,171 treasury shares and IAG’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consists of 4,591,244,976 shares. IAG’s total issued share capital is represented by 4,727,201,147 shares.