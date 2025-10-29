Naturgy’s 9M25 profit grows 6% year-on-year to €1.668 billion

Norbolsa | The company posted a net profit of €1.668 billion (+6% year-on-year) and EBITDA of €4.214 billion in 9M25, in line with record levels and with the target of exceeding €2 billion at year-end. The company maintains a solid financial profile (DN/EBITDA <2.5x) and a minimum total dividend of €1.70/share within the 2025–27 plan.

Among the most notable milestones of the period, the free float increased to 18.8% from 10% following the placements on the market in the first half of the year. This allows the company to meet the conditions for its imminent reincorporation into the main international stock market indices, especially those of the MSCI family.