Iberdrola, Acciona, Ferrovial, EDPR will compete for some areas to be auctioned in California to install offshore floating wind turbines

Link Securities | Iberdrola, via its susidiary Avangrid, Acciona, Ferrovial and EDPR will compete for some of the five areas which will be up for auction in California to install offshore floating wind turbines.

This will be the first offshore wind energy auction on the west coast of the US, as well as the first the country will carry out to support the potential development of offshore floating wind energy on a commercial scale. The auction is considered essential for reaching the roll out targets of the Biden-Harris administration. These are 20 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy for 2030 and 15 GW of offshore floating wind energy for 2035.

In this tender, there will be around 4,5 GW at stake, which implies a capacity sufficient to supply nearly 1.5 million homes.