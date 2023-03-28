Top Stories

Iberdrola to lead green hydrogen consortium, Atmosphere

Posted By: The Corner 28th March 2023

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish utility has announced that it will lead the ‘Atmosphere’ consortium, a project that will integrate different companies to innovate in new technologies that can be applied to the critical equipment of green hydrogen generation plants, thus covering the entire value chain, as reported by the company in a statement.

The consortium will also include Ingeteam Power Technology, Inerco Ingeniería Tecnológica y Consultoría, ABC Compressors, Ingeniería y Diseño Europeo (Idesa) and Innomerics, which will seek to reduce the investment and operating costs of green hydrogen plants.

