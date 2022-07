Norbolsa | Iberdrola (IBE) has won Contracts for Difference (CfD) for 16 renewable energy projects in Scotland, England and Wales via a renewables auction in the UK.

The company obtained a contract for the offshore wind farm East Anglia Three for 1.400 MW, five onshore wind projects for a total of 396 MW and ten solar photovoltaic sites for a total of 326 MW.

In this way, Scottish Power has ensured 45% of the onshore wind capacity and 15% of the total solar capacity awarded at the auction.