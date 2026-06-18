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Inditex agrees to raise salaries by 12% until 2028 for 30,000 of its store workers

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Posted By: The Corner 18th June 2026

Inditex has reached a new agreement with the CCOO and UGT trade unions, featuring pay improvements and new social conditions for nearly 30,000 store employees, which includes a 12.5% salary increase until 2028. The agreement sets a 4% increase each year through 2028. This is a renewal of the agreement that the group signed in February 2023 with both unions and, besides the salary hikes, it includes other improvements such as weekend bonuses.

Added to this is the introduction of new social benefits for marriage or civil partnerships; university, vocational training (FP), or higher degree studies for the employee; rare and particularly serious illnesses; a compensation for remote work (‘Big Store’) at €0.30 per hour; and 0% interest personal loans, among others.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.