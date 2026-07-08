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Inditex’s board re-elects six directors and appoints Goirigolzarri as independent director

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Posted By: The Corner 8th July 2026

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

Inditex’s annual general meeting, held on Tuesday in Arteixo, approved the reappointment, for a further two-year term, of six of the ten members of its board of directors.

Shareholders supported the reappointment of Marta Ortega Pérez as a non-executive director, Óscar García Maceiras as an executive director, Flora Pérez Marcote as a non-executive director, and the independent directors Denise Patricia Kingsmill, Pilar López Álvarez and Belén Romana García.

The meeting also gave the green light to the appointment of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche, former CEO of BBVA and former executive chairman of CaixaBank, as a new independent director.

His appointment follows the departure of Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo from the board of directors, which will also necessitate the appointment of a new coordinating independent director, a role for which the new remuneration policy approved by the shareholders provides for a specific additional remuneration of €25,000.

Alongside the renewal of the governing body, the meeting ratified the continuation of Ernst & Young as auditor of Inditex and its group’s accounts for the 2026 financial year.

Furthermore, it approved the distribution of a dividend of €1.75 per share, in two instalments: the first, amounting to €0.875 gross, was paid on 4 May 2026; and the second will be paid on 2 November 2026.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.