Inditex’s board re-elects six directors and appoints Goirigolzarri as independent director

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

Inditex’s annual general meeting, held on Tuesday in Arteixo, approved the reappointment, for a further two-year term, of six of the ten members of its board of directors.

Shareholders supported the reappointment of Marta Ortega Pérez as a non-executive director, Óscar García Maceiras as an executive director, Flora Pérez Marcote as a non-executive director, and the independent directors Denise Patricia Kingsmill, Pilar López Álvarez and Belén Romana García.

The meeting also gave the green light to the appointment of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche, former CEO of BBVA and former executive chairman of CaixaBank, as a new independent director.

His appointment follows the departure of Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo from the board of directors, which will also necessitate the appointment of a new coordinating independent director, a role for which the new remuneration policy approved by the shareholders provides for a specific additional remuneration of €25,000.

Alongside the renewal of the governing body, the meeting ratified the continuation of Ernst & Young as auditor of Inditex and its group’s accounts for the 2026 financial year.

Furthermore, it approved the distribution of a dividend of €1.75 per share, in two instalments: the first, amounting to €0.875 gross, was paid on 4 May 2026; and the second will be paid on 2 November 2026.