Interior Ministry awards Telefónica two contracts for almost €138 million to provide services to General Directorate of Police

Posted By: The Corner 14th August 2024

Link Securities | The Ministry of the Interior has awarded Telefónica (TEF) two of the three lots of the public contract for the provision of telecommunications services for the Directorate General of Police for almost €138 million, according to the newspaper Expansión.

Specifically, Telefónica has been awarded the lot relating to unified communications for the National Police for €112.49 million and the part of the contract relating to information and communication technology (ICT) security services through a joint venture (UTE) with TRC Informática for a total of €25.49 million.

