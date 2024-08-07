Top Stories

Renfe to seek financial compensation from Talgo for “serious technical incidents”

TOPICS:
Talgo

Posted By: The Corner 7th August 2024

Link Securities | Renfe has announced that it will ask Talgo (TLGO) for financial compensation for the “serious technical incidents” that the new Avril (S106) trains are experiencing after their debut last May on Spanish tracks and after accumulating years of delays in their delivery, as reported on Tuesday by Europa Press.

Specifically, an Avlo train travelling from Valencia Joaquín Sorolla to Madrid Chamartín Clara Campoamor suffered a breakdown in the power supply system at the entrance to Chamartín station on Monday.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.