Renfe to seek financial compensation from Talgo for “serious technical incidents”

Link Securities | Renfe has announced that it will ask Talgo (TLGO) for financial compensation for the “serious technical incidents” that the new Avril (S106) trains are experiencing after their debut last May on Spanish tracks and after accumulating years of delays in their delivery, as reported on Tuesday by Europa Press.

Specifically, an Avlo train travelling from Valencia Joaquín Sorolla to Madrid Chamartín Clara Campoamor suffered a breakdown in the power supply system at the entrance to Chamartín station on Monday.