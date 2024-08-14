Repsol signs alliance with Honeywell to create new avenues for production of biofuels and circular materials

Link Securities | Repsol (REP) has signed a partnership with Honeywell to create new production pathways for biofuels and circular materials, according to BolsaMania.

The two companies will also explore the possible integration of these methods into Repsol’s existing facilities. They plan to expand and commercialise Honeywell’s technologies for the production of renewable chemicals and fuels at REP’s refineries. They aim to produce different biofuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel, while leveraging existing refinery assets.