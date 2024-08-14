Top Stories

Repsol signs alliance with Honeywell to create new avenues for production of biofuels and circular materials

TOPICS:
Repsol novedad

Posted By: The Corner 14th August 2024

Link Securities | Repsol (REP) has signed a partnership with Honeywell to create new production pathways for biofuels and circular materials, according to BolsaMania.

The two companies will also explore the possible integration of these methods into Repsol’s existing facilities. They plan to expand and commercialise Honeywell’s technologies for the production of renewable chemicals and fuels at REP’s refineries. They aim to produce different biofuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel, while leveraging existing refinery assets.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.