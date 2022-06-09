Repsol will decide this Thursday whether to sell 25% of Repsol Renovables (total worth some €3.500 B)

Norbolsa | This Thursday Repsol’s board will decide on whether it will sell 25% of Repsol Renovables, according to online daily El Confidencial.

Possible favourites could be Prédica (a subsidiary of Credit Agricole) and Swiss fund Energy Infrastructure Partners. A valuation of 3.5 billion euros has been suggested for 100% of Repsol’s renewable arm. We recall that a few days ago press reports flagged the possibility that Repsol was studying the sale of 25% of its E&P division to US fund, EIG. This second transaction (a 25% stake could mean an injection of 3.5-4.5 billion euros in funds for the group) could reduce interest in the first deal.