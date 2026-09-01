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Sacyr obtains Investment Grade from S&P Global Ratings with a ‘BBB-‘ rating

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Posted By: The Corner 1st September 2026

S&P Global Ratings has assigned Sacyr a long-term corporate credit rating of ‘BBB-‘ with a ‘stable’ outlook, placing the company within the ‘Investment Grade’ category.

According to a company press release, this is the first time Sacyr has received a rating from S&P. The company emphasized that this milestone “recognizes the transformation of its business model, its financial strength, and its evolution toward an increasingly concession-focused and international profile.”

S&P based its rating on the high contribution of the concession business, the vertical integration of its concession capabilities with its Engineering and Infrastructure division, and the predictability of its cash flows derived from a diversified portfolio of long-term assets. The agency highlighted that the portfolio is predominantly composed of availability-payment projects, which provide stability and limit exposure to demand risk.

S&P’s rating joins the ‘BBB-‘ rating with a ‘stable’ trend previously granted in October 2025 by Morningstar DBRS.

“Sacyr reinforces external recognition of the strength of its business model and its financial strategy, making progress in fulfilling the objectives set out in its 2024–2027 Strategic Plan,” the company concluded.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.