Sacyr wins residential construction contracts for 830 homes in Malaga, Madrid, and Barcelona worth €245 million

Link Securities | Sacyr Ingeniería e Infraestructura (SCYR) has been awarded residential construction contracts worth €245 million and is expanding its project portfolio in Spain with 830 new homes in Malaga, Barcelona and Madrid, according to reports on Wednesday by the Efe news agency and Expansión.

A press release explains that among the recently awarded projects, the construction of the Karl Lagerfeld Villas for Sierra Blanca Estates, located in Lomas de Río Verde (Marbella) and designed by the late German fashion designer of the same name, stands out. The villas range in size from 1,045 to 1,385 square metres.