CAF participates in tender for largest train order in UK history

CAF factory

Posted By: The Corner 22nd January 2025

Link Securities | CAF is among the major international manufacturers invited by Northern Trains, the UK’s second largest rail operator, to participate in the supply and maintenance of more than 450 new public service train units, the largest order in the UK’s history, valued at around €9 billion, Expansión reports today. The British company wants to make the purchases in different phases, although a third of the fleet must be in service by 2030 to replace its current fleet. In addition to CAF, other bidders include Alstom (ALO-FR), Siemens (SIE- DE), Stadler (SRAIL-CHF) and Hitachi. The contract is expected to be awarded to the winners in 2026, the British company said in a statement.

