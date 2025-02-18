Acciona among companies in talks with Masdar to buy assets in Spain, Portugal and France

Norbolsa | Masdar is exploring several M&A operations to grow Saeta (acquired from Brookfield) and turn this group into its major expansion platform in Western Europe. Thus, they are in talks with EDP, Acciona and Totalenergies to buy various assets in Spain, Portugal and France, especially in wind power. Industry sources indicate that these transactions could add another 1,000 MW in operation, which at market price would be around €1billion.

Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy group, Masdar, has grown in photovoltaic and disputes the podium with Iberdrola, and wants to become the largest renewable energy group in the world with 100,000 MW operational by 2030.