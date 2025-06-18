First day of Paris Air Show sees Airbus get orders for 132 aircraft from two Saudi companies, Poland’s LOT and Japan’s ANA

Bankinter | Airbus announced yesterday several orders for 132 cargo and passenger aircraft on the first day of the Paris Air Show being held this week, from Saudi leasing company AviLease (40 aircraft of various models, which could be expanded in the future), Riyadh Air (25), Polish airline LOT (27) and Japanese airline ANA(40).

Analysis team’s view: Good news on orders, although the company’s main challenge remains to speed up the production chain. Last week, Airbus raised its forecast for aircraft demand over the next 20 years by 2% (it expects the industry to deliver 43,420 commercial aircraft between 2025 and 2044). Airbus’ order book stood at 8,726 units (up 1.2% year-on-year) at the end of Q1 2025, more than 11 times the deliveries in 2024. Airbus has not disclosed the value of the contracts.

This year, its targets include deliveries of 820 commercial aircraft (up from 766 units delivered in 2024). In 2025, it forecasts adjusted EBIT of €7 billion (against €5.5 billion in 2024) and FCF before M&A and customer financing of around €4.5 billion (versus €3.5 billion).