Iberdrola, among 12 bidders shortlisted by French government to develop offshore wind farms

Link Securities | The French government has prequalified 12 bidders to develop new offshore wind farms off the coast of France through the AO9 tender for up to 2.9 gigawatts (GW) to install offshore wind farms at four sites, including Iberdrola (IBE), according to Expansión newspaper.

One will consist of the extension of an existing farm in southern Brittany, two others will be located on the Mediterranean coast and the last one on the island of Oleron (opposite the city of La Rochelle). Another Spanish-based firm, Ocean Winds, the joint venture between Portugal’s EDP (EDP-PT) and France’s ENGIE (ENGI-FR), which is based in Spain, will also be bidding.

The first three are floating wind farms, each with a capacity of between 450 MW and 550 MW. For the last one, with a capacity of between 1,000 MW and 1,250 MW, the choice of onshore or floating technology will be determined in the framework of the ongoing competitive dialogue.