Disa buys Q8 network in Portugal and becomes third largest oil company in country

The DISA Group has completed the purchase of 55 service stations from the Q8 network (owned by Kuwait Petroleum) in Portugal, thus expanding its presence in the Portuguese market where it becomes the third operator by number of service stations (312) with a market share exceeding 11%. The leader is the Portuguese company Galp, with 30%, followed by Repsol with 17%. The operation was finalized on January 31 and integrates the Q8 service stations into the PRIO network in Portugal, as previously reported by El Economista.

PRIO, owned by the DISA Group since it was purchased from Oxy Capital in 2020, is the largest producer of biofuels in Portugal, producing them from residual raw materials. The company coordinates the collection of used cooking oils and other residual raw materials at more than 600 collection points in Portugal and valorizes raw materials from various sectors such as margarine production, sauces, olive oil, and coffee.

The DISA Group, with over 90 years of experience, began its journey in 1933 in the Canary Islands, from where it managed to enter the mainland market after acquiring Shell’s service station network in Spain in 2004, which made it a licensee of this multinational brand in our country and the fourth operator in Spain. Currently, the company manages businesses and has assets in Portugal, Uruguay, Andorra, and Chile, in addition to Spain.