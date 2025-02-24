Top Stories

NATO accelerates pressure to increase military spending, including Italy and Spain

Spain defence spendingSpain air army exhibition

Posted By: The Corner 24th February 2025

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urged Alliance partners on Thursday to raise military spending to 2% of GDP by summer and warned that those who do not comply will receive ‘a call from a very nice man in Washington,’ referring to President Trump. Rutte commented yesterday that there are already ’22 or 23′ states meeting the 2% commitment, but some are still lagging behind – Italy and Spain, among others – and NATO is intensifying contacts with these nations to ensure compliance. Rutte also stated that it is quite clear that 2% ‘will not be enough’ and claims that the future figure ‘will be considerably more than 3%.'”

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.