NATO accelerates pressure to increase military spending, including Italy and Spain

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urged Alliance partners on Thursday to raise military spending to 2% of GDP by summer and warned that those who do not comply will receive ‘a call from a very nice man in Washington,’ referring to President Trump. Rutte commented yesterday that there are already ’22 or 23′ states meeting the 2% commitment, but some are still lagging behind – Italy and Spain, among others – and NATO is intensifying contacts with these nations to ensure compliance. Rutte also stated that it is quite clear that 2% ‘will not be enough’ and claims that the future figure ‘will be considerably more than 3%.'”