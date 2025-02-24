Grenergy revamps brand to position itself among leaders in energy storage with $2.6-billion investment plan until 2026

CdM | Grenergy has presented its new brand image, reaffirming its strategic commitment to lead the energy storage sector globally. To achieve its goal, the company presented an investment plan of $2.6 billion between 2023 and 2026.

The plan, which is very focused on storage, “underlines its commitment to move towards a more sustainable and efficient energy model, based on offering a stable energy supply,” they say.

‘Green must go on’ is the idea that encapsulates their new brand identity and their new slogan is ‘On and On’, “which aims to convey the idea that Grenergy never stops, nor does its ability to offer energy,” they add.

As they explain, the new verbal strategy is based on key messages such as ‘Always green, forever energy’ and ‘On and on’, which highlight the continuity and reliability of green energy. In addition, they seek to differentiate the company not only by what it does, but also by how it does it, combining a consolidated track record in the market as a listed company with the entrepreneurial spirit with which it was born.

“With our new brand, we seek to reflect our continued growth, maintaining the same ambition with which Grenergy was born 18 years ago. We aspire to be a global benchmark, demonstrating our leadership in storage and providing highly competitive and sustainable solar energy, 24 hours a day,” says David Ruiz de Andrés, President and CEO of Grenergy.

For Daniel Lozano, Grenergy’s Strategy Director, “in recent years we have reached another dimension, with a global presence, achieving a significant socioeconomic impact wherever we operate. We needed a brand that would better communicate our reality and be aligned with our strategy and positioning”.