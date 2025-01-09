Naturgy leads alliance to develop 30 biogas plants in Spain

Naturgy announced on Thursday the signing of a strategic alliance with Hispania Silva, a company specialized in waste valorization with extensive experience in the agri-food sector, for the construction of a minimum of 20 biogas production plants, which could reach as many as 30. The plants that are part of this alliance, which will be distributed throughout Spain and will be operational before 2030, will have the capacity to generate 2.5 TWh of biogas annually, equivalent to the consumption of 500,000 households. Additionally, they will contribute to the decarbonization of our economy, with a reduction of 450,000 tons of CO₂, equivalent to the planting of 49 million pine trees.



With this alliance, biogas will be produced from organic waste, transforming waste into a source of clean energy. Furthermore, it will leverage the synergies between both companies to offer a comprehensive approach, considering the entire value chain of renewable gas, from waste management to biogas.



An alliance to streamline the production of renewable gas



The biogas produced in these plants will be distributed through existing natural gas distribution networks, both to households and industries, providing them with a decarbonization solution without the need for additional investments in their boilers and energy facilities. At the same time, these projects will contribute to the circular economy, promoting job creation, benefiting local economies, and returning organic zero-kilometer fertilizers and non-polluting irrigation water to the fields.



In biogas, Naturgy manages a wide portfolio of projects across the territory in various stages of development and already has three operational production plants, with two more facilities in advanced development or construction in Utiel (Valencia) and Utrera (Sevilla) to be added in the coming months.