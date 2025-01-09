Industrial producer prices rise by 1.6% in euro area; 1.2% decline in annual comparison

CdM | Industrial producer prices rose by 1.6% in the euro area and by 1.7% across the European Union (EU) in November compared with the previous month, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office.

Compared with November 2023, industrial producer prices declined by 1.2 per cent in the euro area and 1.1 per cent in the EU.

In the monthly comparison, in the euro area, industrial producer prices decreased by 0.1% for intermediate goods and 0.2% for consumer durables, increased by 5.4% for energy and remained stable for capital goods and consumer non-durables.

In the EU, they remained stable for intermediate goods, capital goods and consumer durables and increased by 5.4 per cent for energy and 0.2 per cent for consumer non-durables.

Among the Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (4.9 per cent), Ireland (4.5 per cent) and Sweden (4.2 per cent). The largest declines were observed in Estonia and Cyprus (both down 1.4%), Slovakia (0.5%) and Luxembourg (0.4%).

Meanwhile, in the annual comparison, in the euro area, industrial producer prices fell by 0.3% for intermediate goods and by 5.3% for energy and rose by 1.3% for capital goods, by 0.6% for consumer durables and by 1.9% for consumer non-durables.

In the EU, they fell by 0.2 per cent for intermediate goods and 4.8 per cent for energy and rose by 1.5 per cent for capital goods, 0.5 per cent for consumer durables and 1.9 per cent for consumer non-durables.

By country, the largest annual declines in industrial producer prices were recorded in Slovakia (down 18.4%), Luxembourg (6.6%) and France (5.2%). The largest increases were observed in Ireland (5.4%), Denmark and Hungary (both 3.2%) and Portugal (2%).