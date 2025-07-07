PSOE Federal Committee: Sánchez Says Captain Does not Abandon Ship in Storm (If Necessary, He Sinks With It)

Permanently blackmailed by his legislative partners—ranging from the far-right Catalan party Junts to the communists of Sumar or the heirs of ETA—the PSOE has been unable to present a budget in two years, and the processing of every law has become an impossible mission. It was known that governing after losing the elections, with impossible alliances, would lead to an impossible labyrinth. The dead end we find ourselves in today.

In this nightmarish political climate, the discovery that corruption is flooding PSOE offices, with two organization secretaries involved in a kickback scheme, has been a devastating blow that has left the socialists knocked out, out of the game.

And while the entire country wakes up each morning to judicial cases affecting the President’s wife, the President’s brother, the Attorney General, and the two former PSOE organization secretaries… the PSOE leader says he feels betrayed, hurt… and willing to stay at the helm in the middle of the storm.

So, he called a federal committee meeting for this past weekend, intending to announce a refresh of faces in the party, a new push in the fight against corruption… With such bad luck that on the very morning the federal committee began, it became known that another of Sánchez’s appointees to lead this new phase, another old friend, had to resign before taking up his new duties (apparently, due to improper behavior with female party colleagues).

At the PSOE federal committee, there was an almost absolute closing of ranks with Pedro Sánchez, with only a few dissenting voices (the President of Castilla La Mancha, the mayors of Palencia and Salamanca…) insistent on explaining that the emperor is, in fact, naked, and that the person who has claimed all power in the party and the government—Pedro Sánchez—cannot absolve himself of all responsibility when corruption—within the PSOE and the government—opens the news every day.