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Sánchez closes parliamentary term with only seven laws passed and 80 pending

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congreso diputados1Spanish Parliament building

Posted By: The Corner 29th June 2026

The evident lack of support in both the Congress and the Senate has resulted in the worst full parliamentary term across Pedro Sánchez’s three legislative periods.

The Government has only managed to pass the Sustainable Mobility Law, the Customer Service Law, the Air Navigation Law, the Sustainable Economy Promotion Law, and the Organic Law on Repeat Offending. Furthermore, during the last plenary session on June 25th, it succeeded in passing the law to transfer the AP-9 highway to Galicia and the law to criminalize conversion therapies.

Stuck due to a failure to convince its partners, there are nearly a hundred bills pending—ranging from the lobby law to the reform on the state’s financial liability, as well as those regarding the taxation of crypto-assets and classified information.

In addition, the Government has managed to approve 18 Royal Decrees—such as the revaluation of pensions or compensation for the victims of Adamuz—which do not require debate in the Chambers or reports from advisory bodies and, therefore, lack the parliamentary transparency necessary to pass a law. Another 5 Royal Decrees have been rejected, and two are still being processed.

The Government’s parliamentary weakness in this legislature, which began in 2023, is palpable. Without having passed a single Budget, the Government has only managed to push through 30 laws and 48 Royal Decrees.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.