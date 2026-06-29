Sánchez closes parliamentary term with only seven laws passed and 80 pending

The evident lack of support in both the Congress and the Senate has resulted in the worst full parliamentary term across Pedro Sánchez’s three legislative periods.

The Government has only managed to pass the Sustainable Mobility Law, the Customer Service Law, the Air Navigation Law, the Sustainable Economy Promotion Law, and the Organic Law on Repeat Offending. Furthermore, during the last plenary session on June 25th, it succeeded in passing the law to transfer the AP-9 highway to Galicia and the law to criminalize conversion therapies.

Stuck due to a failure to convince its partners, there are nearly a hundred bills pending—ranging from the lobby law to the reform on the state’s financial liability, as well as those regarding the taxation of crypto-assets and classified information.

In addition, the Government has managed to approve 18 Royal Decrees—such as the revaluation of pensions or compensation for the victims of Adamuz—which do not require debate in the Chambers or reports from advisory bodies and, therefore, lack the parliamentary transparency necessary to pass a law. Another 5 Royal Decrees have been rejected, and two are still being processed.

The Government’s parliamentary weakness in this legislature, which began in 2023, is palpable. Without having passed a single Budget, the Government has only managed to push through 30 laws and 48 Royal Decrees.