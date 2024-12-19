Bankinter complies with binding MREL of 20.31% of total risk exposure and 6.39% of leverage ratio exposure

Link Securities | The Bank of Spain (BdE) has informed Bankinter that the Single Resolution Board, as the group’s resolution authority, has taken a decision determining the minimum requirement for Total and Subordinated own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) for Bankinter. This decision sets a binding total MREL requirement, to be met as from its notification, at the consolidated level, of 20.31% of the Total Risk Exposure Amount (TREA) and 6.39% of the Leverage Ratio Exposure (LRE).

In addition, it is established that subordinated instruments must be used to comply with the MREL equivalent to 15.80% of TREA and 6.39% of LRE.

At the end of September 2024, Bankinter’s structure of own funds and eligible liabilities represented 22.12% of TREA at consolidated level, so that it already complies with the requirements described.