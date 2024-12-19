Sabadell complies with BdE’s minimum requirements for own funds and eligible and subordinate liabilities

Link Securities | Banco Sabadell (SAB) has been notified by the Bank of Spain (BoE) of the decision adopted by the Single Resolution Board (SRB) on the determination of the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) and the subordination requirement on a consolidated basis applicable to it. The requirements to be met, with immediate effect, are as follows:

The minimum MREL requirement is 22.14% of the total risk exposure amount (TREA) and 6.39% of the leverage ratio exposure (LRE).

The subordination requirement is 15.84% of the TREA and 6.39% of the LRE.

Sabadell complies with the new requirements.