Top Stories

Sabadell complies with BdE’s minimum requirements for own funds and eligible and subordinate liabilities

TOPICS:
banco sabadell

Posted By: The Corner 19th December 2024

Link Securities | Banco Sabadell (SAB) has been notified by the Bank of Spain (BoE) of the decision adopted by the Single Resolution Board (SRB) on the determination of the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) and the subordination requirement on a consolidated basis applicable to it. The requirements to be met, with immediate effect, are as follows:

  • The minimum MREL requirement is 22.14% of the total risk exposure amount (TREA) and 6.39% of the leverage ratio exposure (LRE).
  • The subordination requirement is 15.84% of the TREA and 6.39% of the LRE.

Sabadell complies with the new requirements.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.