Europe needs defence investments of €500 billion over next decade just to cover air defence system

Posted By: The Corner 19th December 2024

Norbolsa: Europe-defence: the debate continues on how to raise defence spending in Europe. The pressure of war, Putin’s threat and Trump’s pressure to raise the contribution to NATO are heating up the debate, but it remains deadlocked on how to do it: whether from national budgets, jointly from Europe or by creating a new funding vehicle.

It is estimated that Europe requires investments of €500 billion over the next decade, although for the new defence commissioner this would only cover the air defence system.

