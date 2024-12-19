US Congress close to agreeing stopgap spending bill to avoid government shutdown this Saturday

BancaMarch | The US Congress is close to agreeing on a stopgap government spending bill to avert Saturday’s government shutdown. The temporary measure will fund the government until 14 March.

Lawmakers have agreed to add a number of provisions, including more than $100 billion in funding for disaster relief, more than $10 billion in economic assistance for farmers and authorising the sale of E15, a fuel blend that is 15% ethanol. Approval of the deal will be rushed through. The House Republican side has a standard 72 hours to deliberate, which, if met, would mean a final decision by Friday night at the earliest.