PP calls demonstration against “mafia government”

Spanish political life today revolves around some audios in which Leire Díez, a PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party) member who has held senior positions in various state-controlled companies (Correos, ENUSA…), offers a businessman who fled Spanish justice a favorable deal from the prosecutor’s office if he reveals information that could compromise the head of the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard. The UCO is the unit working with judges in the ongoing corruption cases against Begoña Gómez, Sánchez’s wife; against David Sánchez, the president’s brother; against José Luis Ávalos, who was Sánchez’s right-hand man in the government and the PSOE; against the Attorney General for a leak…

After three days of leaks and scandal over what has been revealed – practices typical of the Camorra or Cosa Nostra – in which the PSOE has only decided to open an information file on Leire Díez, the leader of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has decided to call a demonstration under the slogan “mafia or democracy” next Sunday, June 8, at 11 am in Plaza de España, a few meters from the PSOE headquarters, where the activist Leire Díez entered naturally day after day.

The fact that Pedro Sánchez himself negotiated his investiture as president with another fugitive – Puigdemont – certifies that negotiating shameful concessions with fugitives poses no problem for the current leader of the PSOE.

On the occasion of this new episode, the former general secretary of the Madrid socialists, Tomás Gómez, recalled that when Sánchez was expelled from the PSOE general secretariat – which he would regain months later in a primary election – the current president ended up behind a screen with the ballot box and several supporters… “He is capable of anything,” Gómez states.

Along the same lines, the socialist president of Castilla La Mancha, García Page, the only socialist figure who today dares to criticize Sánchez’s pacts and his colonization of all institutions, spoke out yesterday. García Page was also, like Tomás Gómez, at that meeting and that controversial vote in Ferraz. A meeting that was televised, although “the episode of the screen is not clearly seen in the broadcast. Perhaps it would have been better if what happened had been clearly seen. That way, no one would be surprised by everything that has come after.”