The sale and purchase of homes rises again: 19.4% in July

Posted By: The Corner 27th September 2024

With the advance of July, the sale and purchase of homes returns to positive rates after the year-on-year declines of 6.1% and 21.5% in May and June, respectively. The year-on-year increase in home sales in July is due both to the rebound in transactions for new homes, which rose by 38.6% year-on-year, the largest increase in three years, reaching 11,302 transactions, and to those involving used homes. The latter increased by 15.5% year-on-year, totaling 46,000 transactions, the highest figure since September 2022.

On a month-on-month basis (July compared to June), home sales rose by 14.4%, while in the first seven months of 2024, there has been a reduction of 1.3%, with an increase of 7.7% for new homes and a decline of 3.4% for used homes.

