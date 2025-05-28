Acciona Energy starts up 280MW wind farm in Canada, one of country’s ten largest

Intermoney | Acciona Energía (Buy, PO 26 ) yesterday announced the commissioning of the Forty Mile wind farm (280MW) in Alberta (Canada), one of the ten largest wind farms in Canada and the largest facility of its kind that the company has built to date in North America.

Forty Mile consists of 49 Nordex wind turbines, each with a capacity of 5.7MW and a tower height of 108 metres. According to ANE, the wind farm will prevent the emission of some 600,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere each year, equivalent to planting 25 million trees.

Assessment: Acciona Energy thus increases its capacity in Canada, where at the end of March this year it had 430 MW of wind power, which it had more than doubled in the last 12 months. These figures are, however, lower than in the United States, where the Group has almost 2,600 MW, almost equally divided between wind and solar.

Acciona Energy published its Q1 trading statement on 14 May, where it confirmed that it expects to reach its EBITDA target of €1bn by 2025e, excluding asset disposals, which it expects to reach a range of €500-750m. However, the company lowered its capex target for this year from €1.5bn to €1.3bn due to uncertainties in the US, specifically a storage project in Texas. Capex was €650m in Q1. New capacity installation guidance also declined to 600 MW from 1,000 MW, also due to uncertainties in the US.