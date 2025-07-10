Top Stories

Trump signs executive order extending deadline for negotiations with partners until 1 August

TOPICS:
The effects of world trade tensions remain in the future

Posted By: The Corner 10th July 2025

Link Securities | On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25% tariffs on imports of products from Japan and South Korea, similar to the tariffs imposed on 2 April, known as ‘Liberation Day’. Malaysia also received 25% tariffs on exports of its products to the United States, while other Asian countries such as Thailand received higher tariffs (36%).

At the same time, Trump signed an executive order extending the deadline for negotiations with his partners until 1 August, leaving open the possibility of new trade agreements. In subsequent statements to the press, Trump said that 1 August is not a firm deadline and confirmed his openness to negotiating the tariffs imposed by letter if the affected countries submit different offers. The White House indicated that it is close to finalising several trade agreements, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent anticipating announcements in the next 48 hours.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.