US continues to send letters to countries informing them of establishment of tariffs as of 1 August

Renta 4 | The United States has continued to send letters (to six countries) informing them of its next steps, mainly the establishment of tariffs from 1 August. However, on Wednesday, these were sent to countries of lesser importance in terms of trade volume, while the markets remain complacent in anticipation of the announcement of trade agreements with more important partners (the EU and India).

In addition, countries such as the Philippines and Japan have highlighted their intentions to continue negotiating, maintaining hopes of reaching an agreement that will break the current deadlock.

Furthermore, Trump threatened Brazil with tariffs of up to 50%, justified by the US president on the grounds of unfair treatment of former president Bolsonaro.