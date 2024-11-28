US consumer confidence improves to 111.7 in November

BancaMarch: US consumer confidence has improved. The Conference Board index rebounded in November reflecting an improvement in consumer expectations with the aggregate index rising 2.1 points in the month to levels of 111.7.

This performance was helped by the executive turnaround in the elections at the beginning of November and by the positive wealth effect that rising stock markets and house prices are having on more affluent US households.

In fact, in this survey, a record number of consumers indicate that they expect positive stock market returns in the coming year (56.4%). Looking at the sub-indices, this increase in confidence was mainly supported by the current situation reading (up 4.8 points to levels of 140.9) than by expectations (up 0.4 points to 92.3).