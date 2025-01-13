Top Stories

US economy creates 2.2M jobs in 2024, returning to average pace of pre-pandemic job creation

TOPICS:
EEUU construccion

Posted By: The Corner 13th January 2025

Banca March: Job growth in December rebounds to 256,000 new jobs, above the 165,000 expected by the market and also above November’s 212,000 (revised down from 227,000). The employment rate fell by one tenth of a percentage point to 4.1% and the total participation rate remained stable at 62.5%. Moreover, wages climbed at a pace of 3.9% year-on-year (0.3% month-on-month) maintaining a reasonable pace of growth, one tenth below last month. Sectorally, the services side continues to dominate job creation (especially health and education) while the more industrial segments remain weak, destroying jobs in most cases. On the other hand, public employment continues to support job creation (33,000 new jobs) in the last full month of the Biden administration.

17367761597693713428462564079838 1

Pending the annual revision of data in the February release (which will cover the period April 2023 to March 2024), the US economy has created 2.2 million jobs in the past year, returning to the average pace of pre-pandemic job creation.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.