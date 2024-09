Link Securities | The company has been awarded, through its subsidiaries OHLA Building and OHLA USA, two new projects in the US for a combined value of $350 million (about €330 million), according to the portal Bolsamania.com. The largest contract, valued at $228 million (around €214 million) and awarded to OHLA Building, includes the design and construction of new facilities for the correctional and rehabilitation centre in Miami-Dade County, Florida.