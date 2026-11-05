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Dcoop and Acesur acquire Deoleo for €520 million

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deoleoDeoleo

Posted By: The Corner 5th November 2026

Cooperative giant Dcoop and olive oil company Acesur have acquired Deoleo in a transaction valued at 520 million euros. Deoleo owns iconic brands in Spain, such as Carbonell, Koipesol, and Hojiblanca, as well as abroad (Bertolli, Carapelli, and Sasso). Investment funds CVC and Alchemy (until now the majority shareholders) reached a sale agreement with the alliance formed by the two Spanish firms, prevailing over competing offers such as that of the Italian group Coricelli. By joining forces, Acesur (owner of La Española and Coosur) and Dcoop (the largest olive oil cooperative producer) consolidate Deoleo under Spanish ownership and strengthen its position in the value chain. Final execution remains subject to customary antitrust approvals in Spain and the US, as well as foreign investment review in Italy, with an estimated closing timeframe of 6 to 8 months.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.