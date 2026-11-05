Dcoop and Acesur acquire Deoleo for €520 million

Cooperative giant Dcoop and olive oil company Acesur have acquired Deoleo in a transaction valued at 520 million euros. Deoleo owns iconic brands in Spain, such as Carbonell, Koipesol, and Hojiblanca, as well as abroad (Bertolli, Carapelli, and Sasso). Investment funds CVC and Alchemy (until now the majority shareholders) reached a sale agreement with the alliance formed by the two Spanish firms, prevailing over competing offers such as that of the Italian group Coricelli. By joining forces, Acesur (owner of La Española and Coosur) and Dcoop (the largest olive oil cooperative producer) consolidate Deoleo under Spanish ownership and strengthen its position in the value chain. Final execution remains subject to customary antitrust approvals in Spain and the US, as well as foreign investment review in Italy, with an estimated closing timeframe of 6 to 8 months.