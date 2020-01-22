Mortgages in Spain fall to 2013 levels

Alphavalue | The demand for mortgages in Spain fell sharply between October and December 2019, registering its biggest drop since 2013. The worsening of the housing market prospects and, to a lesser extent, regulatory and fiscal changes are among the factors.

This is clear from the survey on bank loans in Spain published yesterday by the Bank of Spain and related to the last quarter of 2019, which also points to lower consumer confidence and increased financing with own funds or other external sources.