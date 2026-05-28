The ‘Report on the Impact of AI on the Employment Structure 2026–2030’ produced by GenAiA (Generative AI Association) highlights how 54% of banking jobs have high potential for automation according to Citigroup, and how AI systems already outperform humans in legal and medical tasks.

Analysis by Editorial Board

According to Layoffs.fyi, the 1.17 million job cuts recorded in 2025 — the highest figure since 2020 — represent only the visible part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) phenomenon, of which at least 55,000 were explicitly attributed to the adoption of this technology.

Beneath this figure, the report by GenAiA (Generative AI Association) identifies a quieter, structural shift: companies have significantly reduced recruitment at entry-level positions, particularly in technology and finance.

A cross-cutting impact: banking, law, consultancy and healthcare

The report analyses the impact of AI on key economic sectors based on documented cases. In the financial sector, Citigroup estimates that 54% of banking jobs have high potential for automation, and institutions such as ABN AMRO have cut 20% of their workforce, linking this decision to digitalisation and AI.

In consulting, PwC has reduced graduate recruitment by 33%, and EY plans to deploy 100,000 autonomous agents by 2028, according to its strategic plan. In the legal sector, a study by LawGeex in collaboration with Stanford and Duke University shows that AI systems achieve 94% accuracy in contract review compared to 85% for human lawyers, reducing analysis time from 92 minutes to 26 seconds.

In healthcare, more than 750 AI-assisted diagnostic applications have been approved by the FDA, with accuracy rates exceeding 99% in the detection of certain conditions.

The transition… an opportunity?

The report also highlights the job creation potential associated with this transformation. The World Economic Forum projects the creation of 170 million new jobs by 2030, which would result in a net gain of 78 million jobs compared to those displaced. GenAiA notes that this balance will depend on companies and institutions implementing active reskilling strategies to support professionals in their transition to new roles.

According to GenAiA’s president, Óscar Méndez: “This could be humanity’s greatest era of prosperity if goods and services are accessible to everyone. But for that to happen, decisions must be made now. Companies, institutions and civil society must act in a coordinated manner so that the increase in productivity generated by AI benefits society as a whole.”