Amadeus to pay €0.50/share dividend on 17 January, 14% higher than same dividend in 2023

Banco Sabadell: Last December, the company’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of an interim dividend against 2024 results for a fixed gross amount of €0.50 per share, 14% higher than the same dividend in 2023, to be paid on 17 January 2025. After applying a 19% withholding tax, the net amount will be €0.405 per share. The dividend yield is 0.7%.

Amadeus maintains a policy of remunerating its shareholders by allocating 50% of the annual consolidated net profit to the payment of dividends. This dividend is distributed in two tranches: an interim dividend paid in January and a final dividend paid in July, ensuring an attractive return for its shareholders.